A logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, called Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver cargo on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during supply demonstration Feb. 21, 2021. The test was successfully conducted by transporting light-weight logistical equipment from one part of Naval Station Norfolk aboard Ford while the aircraft carrier was in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 15:40 Photo ID: 6533159 VIRIN: 210221-N-NX070-1253 Resolution: 3349x2263 Size: 631.24 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unmanned Air System Cargo Delivery Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.