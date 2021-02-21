Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unmanned Air System Cargo Delivery Test

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    A logistics Unmanned Air System (UAS) prototype, called Blue Water UAS, approaches to deliver cargo on USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) flight deck during supply demonstration Feb. 21, 2021. The test was successfully conducted by transporting light-weight logistical equipment from one part of Naval Station Norfolk aboard Ford while the aircraft carrier was in port. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist RJ Stratchko)

    This work, Unmanned Air System Cargo Delivery Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Test Delivery with Unmanned Aircraft System

    Naval Station Norfolk

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78

