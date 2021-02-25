Exchange Shoppers Can Win a Sweet $2,000 in Prizes in Trolli Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | March 1 to 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win a $250...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | March 1 to 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win a $250 Exchange gift card in the Trolli sweepstakes by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Eight winners will be randomly selected. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can find sweetness this spring with a chance at $2,000 in prizes.



With the Trolli sweepstakes from March 1 to 31, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can enter to win a $250 Exchange gift card by visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Eight winners will be randomly selected.



“The Exchange’s sweepstakes are one way to thank shoppers—our Nation’s heroes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The military community shops the Exchange, and we give back.”



Honorably discharged Veterans who have registered to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can enter too. No purchase necessary to win. Complete rules can be found at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes. Winners will be notified on or around April 16.



It matters where you shop. 100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in military communities through improving the shopping experience and providing critical funds for on-installation Quality-of-Life programs.



