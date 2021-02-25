Mind and body; 475 EABS medics have you covered

From an Airman Basic to a general officer, life in the military can be stressful. Fortunately, the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron medical flight provides services for Airmen in need.

Combining specialties from various medical career fields, Camp Simba at Manda Bay, Kenya, echoes the objective of Airmen living up to the Air Force standard and performing at their maximum potential.

“The mission of the Mental Health team is to establish ongoing services for personnel through outreach, prevention services, as well as individual and group care,” said Maj. Michell Greenidge, 475th EABS medical flight commander. “We want to allow each individual to set realistic goals and boundaries that will assist in the success of their deployment journey.”

Although the mind is often our sharpest weapon, keeping your body in optimal shape is also important for Airmen to be able to complete their mission, which is where the public health Airmen come in.

Tasked with the main objective of preventing the spread of infectious diseases, public health Airmen also focus on food safety and sanitation.

“We help to protect camp personnel from a vast array of illness and disease. This is best practiced by not only identifying, but also minimizing, potential health risks within our camp,” said Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin, 475th EABS public health noncommissioned officer in charge.

Even while working under pandemic conditions, the medical flight remains focused on their mission of helping Airmen.

“We started by doing daily outreach, reaching each unit within days,” Greenidge said. “This was very helpful in building rapport and helping members understand that we are here to help and to keep everyone here until redeployment.”

While serving Airmen under conditions that affect the whole world, the medical flight still finds the positive in what they do.

“My favorite part of the job is being able to assist patients in reaching their goals,” said Staff Sgt. Allison Cope, 475th EABS mental health noncommissioned officer in charge. “We all are passionate about empowering people to be their best selves and live their best lives.”

With the idea of betterment of their fellow Airmen, the medical flight rises to the occasion to complete its mission so that the Airmen of Manda Bay can complete theirs.

