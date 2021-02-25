U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron medical flight noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares to inspect a shipment of food delivered at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2020. Public health not only helps prevent infectious diseases from spreading, but also focuses on food safety and sanitation for the base population. (Courtesy Photo by Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin)
Mind and body; 475 EABS medics have you covered
