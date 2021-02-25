U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron medical flight noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares to inspect a shipment of food delivered at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2020. Public health not only helps prevent infectious diseases from spreading, but also focuses on food safety and sanitation for the base population. (Courtesy Photo by Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 03:34 Photo ID: 6532150 VIRIN: 210225-F-SS704-838 Resolution: 640x593 Size: 126.99 KB Location: MANDA BAY, KE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mind and body; 475 EABS medics have you covered, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.