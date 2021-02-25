Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mind and body; 475 EABS medics have you covered

    MANDA BAY, KENYA

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Wisher 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin, 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron medical flight noncommissioned officer in charge, prepares to inspect a shipment of food delivered at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya, Feb. 19, 2020. Public health not only helps prevent infectious diseases from spreading, but also focuses on food safety and sanitation for the base population. (Courtesy Photo by Tech. Sgt. Yesenia Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6532150
    VIRIN: 210225-F-SS704-838
    Resolution: 640x593
    Size: 126.99 KB
    Location: MANDA BAY, KE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Mind and body; 475 EABS medics have you covered, by SSgt Matthew Wisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    AFRICOM
    Air Force
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    435th AEW
    475th EABS

