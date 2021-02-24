Hill AFB wins LOA Chapter of the Year (Large)

Photo By Cynthia Griggs | (Left to right) Capt. Ryan Deming, Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC); Col. Chris...... read more read more Photo By Cynthia Griggs | (Left to right) Capt. Ryan Deming, Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC); Col. Chris Boring,309th Aircraft Maintenance Group commander; Capt. Scott Jensen, OO-ALC, Capt. Susan McLeod, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Capt. Christopher McLeod, OO-ALC; accept the national-level Lt. Gen. Wetekam Chapter of the Year award for the Logistics Officer Association (LOA) at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021. The local Wasatch Warriors chapter was recognized as the LOA's best large chapter for its efforts in leadership, mentorship, innovation and community service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs) see less | View Image Page

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah -- The Logistics Officer Association at Hill Air Force Base has won the association’s national-level Lt. Gen. Wetekam Chapter of the Year (Large) for its accomplishments in 2020.



The LOA is a private organization that operates in various chapter sizes at almost every installation in the Air Force, with 92 chapters worldwide. It is comprised of military officers and civilians in the logistics, acquisition and technology fields around the globe.



The local Wasatch Warriors chapter consists of more than 85 leaders from across the base representing aircraft, munitions, maintenance and logistics readiness officers.



Capt. Susan Mcleod, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, explained that this is second year in a row that the chapter at Hill AFB was recognized with the award.



“We are very humbled, but proud that our hard work as logisticians to be recognized at a national level,” said Mcleod. “I think what we’ve seen over the last two years is the level of excellence that can be achieved by logisticians when given the opportunity to operate with authority.”



The national recognition highlights the LOA’s best large chapter for its efforts in leadership, mentorship, innovation and community service.



A few of the efforts that led to the Wasatch Warriors receiving the 2020 award included hosting professional development events with Amazon, submitting articles to LOA’s peer-reviewed journal, increasing the chapter’s social media presence, and bolstering unit morale by donating to holiday functions.



Mcleod contributes much of the chapter’s success in 2020 to the active participation of its members at meetings and activities despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization was able to use virtual platforms to host nearly a dozen meetings with a 35-member average and multiple guests for each session.



“We have one of the largest chapters in the nation, which can make it difficult to engage and network through a pandemic,” she said. “Being recognized for that hard work always feels good, but we are more thankful for the team that makes up this two-time national award winning chapter.”



Mcleod acknowledged the support of the chapter’s senior advisor Col. Chris Boring for mentoring the organization forward.



Their LOA mission is to inspire informed, connected and effective members by providing value-added professional development and education opportunities through strategic engagement with military leaders, defense industry and academia partners.



For more information on the association, visit altoa.org.