Hill AFB wins LOA Chapter of the Year (Large)

(Left to right) Capt. Ryan Deming, Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC); Col. Chris Boring,309th Aircraft Maintenance Group commander; Capt. Scott Jensen, OO-ALC, Capt. Susan McLeod, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Capt. Christopher McLeod, OO-ALC; accept the national-level Lt. Gen. Wetekam Chapter of the Year award for the Logistics Officer Association (LOA) at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021. The local Wasatch Warriors chapter was recognized as the LOA's best large chapter for its efforts in leadership, mentorship, innovation and community service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

