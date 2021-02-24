Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill AFB wins LOA Chapter of the Year (Large)

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    (Left to right) Capt. Ryan Deming, Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC); Col. Chris Boring,309th Aircraft Maintenance Group commander; Capt. Scott Jensen, OO-ALC, Capt. Susan McLeod, 388th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron; and Capt. Christopher McLeod, OO-ALC; accept the national-level Lt. Gen. Wetekam Chapter of the Year award for the Logistics Officer Association (LOA) at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, Feb. 24, 2021. The local Wasatch Warriors chapter was recognized as the LOA's best large chapter for its efforts in leadership, mentorship, innovation and community service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 18:48
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    Logistics Officer Association
    Lt. Gen. Wetekam Chapter of the Year award

