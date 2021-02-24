Construction moves forward

If you live in Fort Jackson on-post housing you may have noticed construction happening at 5629 Imboden Street. A fire completely destroyed Unit C last May while the adjoining units, A, B, and D received major smoke damage.



Good news for those in the area, after talks back and forth with insurance companies and Balfour Betty Communities, they have settled on a cost for restoration, and can move forward with the project



Unit C has already been completely demolished, and workers are almost done gutting units A, B, and D.



James Harper, Project Director with Balfour Betty Communities, said he expects the restoration to be complete by this summer. “I gave my contractors a target date to shoot for … end of July.”

