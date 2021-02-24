Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction moves forward

    210223-A-LS252-003

    Photo By Josephine Carlson | After fire destroyed one unit and damaged three others, contractors expect to be done...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Story by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    If you live in Fort Jackson on-post housing you may have noticed construction happening at 5629 Imboden Street. A fire completely destroyed Unit C last May while the adjoining units, A, B, and D received major smoke damage.

    Good news for those in the area, after talks back and forth with insurance companies and Balfour Betty Communities, they have settled on a cost for restoration, and can move forward with the project

    Unit C has already been completely demolished, and workers are almost done gutting units A, B, and D.

    James Harper, Project Director with Balfour Betty Communities, said he expects the restoration to be complete by this summer. “I gave my contractors a target date to shoot for … end of July.”

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Army Housing
    #ArmyHousing

