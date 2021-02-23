Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210223-A-LS252-003

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Josephine Carlson 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    After fire destroyed one unit and damaged three others, contractors expect to be done restoring these units in Fort Jackson housing by July of this year.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:19
    VIRIN: 210223-A-LS252-003
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Construction moves forward

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Army Housing
    #ArmyHousing

