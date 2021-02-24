TEC’s 2020 Airmen of the Year did not falter in pandemic

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. -- The I.G. Brown Training and Education Center recently announced the organization’s top NCO, senior NCO, and civilian assigned to the campus on McGhee Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee during 2020.



“Congratulations, we are very proud of you,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Kenneth Lozano, the commander, in a broadcast announcement. “Awards are an exciting time.”



The TEC recognizes its top performers each year from its full-time staff of more than 80 personnel assigned from the regular Air Force, the Air Force Reserve, and the Air Guard.



The NCO of the Year is U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Rosenberg. He is a professional military education instructor assigned to the Lankford Enlisted PME Center.



Sergeant Rosenberg concluded his instructor internship in six months and qualified on two PME curriculums. He modified the NCO academy lesson plan for virtual-remote learning by adapting 196 instruction hours. Rosenberg ensured the safety and welfare of students recalled by the COVID health protection conditions. He created a Canvas optimization program allowing for a 60-discussion thread quick analysis. This program reduced stress and saved 200 work hours. He developed a Canvas familiarization video by devoting eight hours to streamlining the product for 28 Airmen. He mentored 47 total Air Force NCOs by instructing 370 curriculum hours and 376 assignments, which awarded 235 Community College of the Air Force credit hours.



Sergeant Rosenberg served as the enlisted council professional development coordinator and finished the Shipley Leadership Engagement Workshop that involved 26 hours of coaching training. He led a community hike-it-baby program that welcomed 21 families on 15 hikes. Rosenberg earned six credit hours toward his Bachelor of Arts degree in software engineering with a 3.75 grade-point average. He additionally completed the 4o-hour Senior Enlisted Joint Professional Military Education course, among other accomplishments.



The Senior NCO of the Year is U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Bryant. He is a cyber operations manager assigned to the Mission Support Division.



Supervisors said Sergeant Bryant identified critical shortfalls during the pandemic to ensure that thousands of faculty, staff, and students could telework. He spearheaded Cloud Hosted Enterprise Services, where he transitioned 85 personnel and migrated 65 email accounts allowing TEC to maintain 100 percent communication capabilities. Bryant was the primary advisor for the practical application of information technology, ensuring IT initiatives got managed according to instructions and regulations. He aided the base’s cyber office in closing 92 trouble tickets.



Additionally, Sergeant Bryant was the lead technician for the incoming Mission Defense Team program, paving its successful launch. He collaborated with two MDT contractors to refine the cyber-defense mission, which resulted in it three weeks ahead of schedule. He got recognized as a bi-annual TEC Diamond Sharp Award winner for dedicated service. He completed 12 credit hours towards his Bachelor of Science in computer science with a 3.2 GPA.



The Civilian of the Year is David Barlow, a federal-service audiovisual specialist assigned to the Transmission Branch of TEC University.



Officials said that Barlow managed 26 hours of studio recordings to produce 25 virtual in-resident-remote lessons. He led the design and implementation of the TEC-U on-demand training initiative. Barlow was instrumental in the first Livestream video broadcast for the 134th Air Refueling Wing virtual commander’s call. His expertise was evident as he provided studio training to TEC broadcasters that increased production capabilities.



Barlow helped produce seven weapons safety training videos for on-demand training, which increased readiness. He developed and led many virtual conferences, graduations, ceremonies, and training events for hundreds of thousands of COVID-isolated viewers through his expertise on the TEC-U broadcast studios.



Finally, his selfless actions resulted in more than 200 care packages delivered to the area’s homeless. He volunteered hands-on Zoom training at the Serenity House, which increased community relations and ensured at-risk women’s safety to stay connected.

