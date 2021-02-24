Airmen of the Year

MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s total force Airmen of 2020 are (from left) David Barlow civilian of the year, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Bryant, senior noncommissioned officer of the year, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Rosenberg, NCO of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

