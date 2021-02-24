Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of the Year

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. — The Air National Guard I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s total force Airmen of 2020 are (from left) David Barlow civilian of the year, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jamie Bryant, senior noncommissioned officer of the year, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Zachary Rosenberg, NCO of the year. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 14:18
    Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US 
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TEC&rsquo;s 2020 Airmen of the Year did not falter in pandemic

    TAGS

    awards
    TEC
    USAF
    Airmen of the Year
    2020

