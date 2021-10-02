Joint Simulation Environment brings Next-Gen Test and Evaluation to AFTC

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, makes his remarks as...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander, makes his remarks as the presiding official for the Joint Simulation Environment facility groundbreaking ceremony Feb. 18 at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. The JSE aims to replicate dense-threat environments that can’t be realized strictly with open-air test resources. (U.S. Air Force photo/Giancarlo Casem) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Test Center broke ground on a 72,000 sq. ft. Joint Simulation Environment facility at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., Feb. 18 during a ceremony organized by the 412th Electronic Warfare Group.



The facility is projected to bring 50 jobs to the base in the fields of computer science, engineering, cyber security, electronic-engineering technologies, and logistics.



The $34.4 million project will provide a state-of-the-art modeling and simulation environment to conduct fifth-generation and next-generation developmental test, operational test, and high-end advanced training and tactics development for the warfighter.



“The JSE will be the backbone for live, virtual, constructive test and training and its long term potential is huge. The JSE is key to the evolution of Joint All-Domain Operations,” said Maj. Gen Christopher Azzano, Air Force Test Center commander.



The JSE aims to replicate dense-threat environments that can’t be realized strictly with open-air test resources.



“It will integrate virtual and constructive elements with live open-air test and training; a lot hinges on JSE, and we are committed to its success,” said Azzano.



The JSE at Edwards will support 8 High-Fidelity Dome Simulators, space-to-house additional dome simulators, test control rooms, support space for cyber and space test operations, data analysis and knowledge management.



The Edwards JSE building is the second of two planned JSE modeling and simulation facilities. AFTC broke ground on the 52,000 sq. ft. JSE facility at Nellis AFB, Nev., Nov. 5, 2020.



The JSE facility planning team is comprised of personnel from the JSE project office, Headquarters Air Force, Air Force Materiel Command, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, Air Force Test Center, United States Army Corps of Engineers, United States Navy, and Civil Engineering organizations at Nellis and Edwards.



“Thank you for moving us one step closer to making JSE a foundation for rapid capability development, for today we begin a new chapter in accelerating change,” said Azzano.



The 412th EWG, responsible for developing systems to thwart rapidly changing threats to our modern weapon systems, carries out the test and evaluation of aircraft survivability systems and includes the Benefield Anechoic Facility and the Integration Facility for Avionics Systems Testing. The JSE will be one additional tool the group utilizes to ensure national security.



Construction begins March 2021 and is scheduled to be complete Aug. 2022.



Due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, the event was also livestreamed to the Edwards and Air Force Test Center Facebook pages.