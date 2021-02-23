IWTC Corry Station’s “Division in the Spotlight” Reinforces Navy Readiness

Courtesy Photo | 210223-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2021) Cmdr. Zach McKeehan (right),...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210223-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2021) Cmdr. Zach McKeehan (right), commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, conducts a “Division on the Spotlight” that includes uniform inspections, administration, qualifications, and space readiness onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Raymond M. Donato) see less | View Image Page

By Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Kyle Smith, Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station



PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station’s “Division in the Spotlight” (DITS) program is a force multiplier to encourage and ensure the highest level of Navy readiness.



DITS is a week-long inspection covering a wide scope of divisional operations including, but not limited to, uniform inspections, administration, qualifications and space readiness.



“Our ‘Division in the Spotlight’ review program is designed to provide a focused and comprehensive assessment of division status including mission readiness, Sailor readiness, standards compliance, course of instruction and curriculum health, instructor qualification, classroom safety and material condition,” said Cmdr. Zach McKeehan, IWTC Corry Station commanding officer. “We achieve the full assessment in three phases: Phase I is an in-depth look at divisional program effectiveness, highlighted by a thorough review of documents and records; Phase II is a personnel and space inspection; and Phase III is a combined brief to our leadership team by the program managers with an out brief for the subject division and an in-brief for the upcoming division to be assessed.”

Each of the divisions in every schoolhouse will be conducting a DITS to ensure adherence to current commanding officer standing orders and the ideal training pipeline for each of five ratings trained at IWTC Corry Station.



The Entry Level Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), or ELE course, recently went through its DITS inspection.



Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Kyle Daniels, ELE course leading petty officer, shared, “The process required a deep scrub of the binders through the course supervisor binder, instructor records, and student records, ensuring that all the commanding officer’s policies were updated and displayed throughout the classrooms to stay informed. We also conducted a deep scrub on top COVID-19 cleaning mitigations. A uniform inspection was also conducted of the staff members, including a space inspection. The space inspection was checking cleaning, safety precautions and ensuring we are creating a positive learning environment.”



DITS is not just used to find areas that may need attention, but to highlight positive actions and inspire divisional leadership as well.



“The DITS program is a necessary tool that affords us the opportunity to highlight areas where we are performing well and also identify and correct deficiencies in order to maintain the highest state of personnel and mission readiness,” said Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Kyler Carter.



The DITS program is just one of many tools the commanding officer uses to ensure mission success, and IWTC Corry Station has been able to continue strengthening the training pipeline for initial-accession along with fleet Sailors.



“I am very proud of the effectiveness of our ‘Division in the Spotlight’ program,” added McKeehan. “I know that our team applies the best tenants of leadership in their conduct of the review, which ultimately seeks to ensure that we are doing the right things right.”



IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/netc/centers/ciwt/, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.