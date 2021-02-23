210223-N-BQ121-0001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 23, 2021) Cmdr. Zach McKeehan (right), commanding officer of Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, conducts a “Division on the Spotlight” that includes uniform inspections, administration, qualifications, and space readiness onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Raymond M. Donato)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6530893
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-BQ121-000
|Resolution:
|3517x2611
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTC Corry Station’s “Division in the Spotlight” Reinforces Navy Readiness, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTC Corry Station’s “Division in the Spotlight” Reinforces Navy Readiness
LEAVE A COMMENT