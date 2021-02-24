Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Health Is A Priority at Fort Detrick

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Story by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    On February 23, 2021 Fort Detrick introduced the Civilian and Health Promotion Program. The new program allows employees to take advantage of three hours per week to designate towards physical activity.
    To kick off the program, Odom Fitness Center provided employees with an orientation video to show employees what equipment and services are available at the center.
    Fort Detrick also has a 5k route around the perimeter of the installation where employees and residents can bike, run or walk.
    Leadership is excited to deploy the program and hopes employees enroll and take advantage of the time given to them to improve health.

