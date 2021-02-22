Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offering Soldiers, Airmen 10% Off Tax Preparation at H&R Block

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping make the filing season less taxing by working with H&R Block to provide tax preparation services to military members and their families at a 10% discount at select locations worldwide.



In addition to the discount, H&R Block at the Exchange is offering:



• A free second-look tax review program in which H&R Block reviews last year’s returns to determine whether filers are entitled to additional money that was not claimed.

• 100% accuracy guarantee in the event of an audit.

• In the event of an error, H&R Block will pay the penalty and interest at no additional cost to the filer.



“Filing taxes can be daunting, but the Exchange is here to help,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These professionals are military experts and trained to assist with Exchange shoppers’ tax preparation needs.”



The discount is also available to all authorized Exchange shoppers, including Veterans with service-connected disabilities and eligible caregivers who became eligible to shop with the Exchange again in 2020.



Military shoppers can visit www.ShopMyExchange.com/hrblock to locate their local H&R Block office.



