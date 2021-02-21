Engineers Week Spotlight: Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee’s Engineering Base is a Firm Foundation for Success

Photo By Matthew Stinson | Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee, assistant operations officer, Magellan Team, is representing...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Stinson | Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee, assistant operations officer, Magellan Team, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. He serves in the Operations Business Line at NAVFAC Washington’s Core in Washington D.C. He attributes much of his success, especially at NAVFAC Washington, to his engineering background. see less | View Image Page

Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee, assistant operations officer, Magellan Team, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for National Engineers Week. He serves in the Operations Business Line at NAVFAC Washington’s Core in Washington D.C.



As an Assistant Operations Officer, Cmdr. Maccumbee is tasked with managing military construction and special projects at Joint Base Andrews, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, Naval Support Activity Bethesda, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Thurmont and Marine Barracks Washington. Previously, he served as the Facilities, Engineering and Acquisition Division Director at Public Works Department Bethesda and the Resident Officer in Charge of Construction at Joint Base Andrews.



For all his experience as an officer in the Civil Engineering Corps (CEC), Cmdr. Maccumbee did not always plan on a career in facilities engineering.



“My older brother is an active-duty Captain (sel) in the Coast Guard Civil Engineers, and he attended the Coast Guard Academy. I tended to follow his lead growing up, which factored into my decision to attend the Naval Academy. I also always liked math and science, so engineering was a good fit during undergrad. After graduation, I was supposed to be a pilot but encountered medical issues during flight school, which led to me drop from the flight training pipeline. As a young junior officer with no real home, I happened to wander into the Public Works Department building in Pensacola looking for a temporary duty assignment. Next thing I knew, the Public Works Officer was helping me join the Civil Engineering Corps. The rest is history from there.”



Cmdr. Maccumbee earned a master’s degree in systems engineering analysis from the Naval Post Graduate School, as well as a master’s degree in engineering project management from the University of Maryland. He attributes much of his success, especially at NAVFAC Washington, to his engineering background.



“I’ve found engineering to provide me with a number of skillsets throughout my career. It has equipped me to work in many different roles due to the challenging project management, problem solving, and communication skills required in the design, construction, and public works roles within NAVFAC. I enjoy working with all the talented individuals at NAVFAC and the teamwork required to support our warfighters and their families.”