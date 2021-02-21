Engineers Week Spotlight: Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee’s Engineering Base is a Firm Foundation for Success

Cmdr. Cory Maccumbee, assistant operations officer, Magellan Team, is representing Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington for Engineers Week. He serves in the Operations Business Line at NAVFAC Washington’s Core in Washington D.C. He attributes much of his success, especially at NAVFAC Washington, to his engineering background.

