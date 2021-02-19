633rd LRS brings home ACC Awards

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Marconi, Air Combat Command Logistics & Readiness Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Marconi, Air Combat Command Logistics & Readiness Division director, presents the ACC Logistics Readiness Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award to Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Lawrence, 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron deployment and distribution flight superintendent, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Feb. 19, 2021. This annual award is presented on an individual basis and selects the best logisticians in the Air Force. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The 633rd Logistics Readiness Squadron won several prestigious Major Command level awards for their work during fiscal year 2020, but none more important than the Daedalian Major General Warren R. Carter Logistics Effectiveness Award.



The award, more commonly known as the Daedalian Trophy, is presented annually to a base level unit having achieved the best logistics effectiveness record in the Command in support of mission aircraft and or weapons. A logistics effectiveness record quantifies how an LRS effectively delivers, receives, and processes all logistics required to maintain the mission they support .



“The nominations for this year’s award from across the command were outstanding, and the competition was incredibly close and challenging, said Col. Frank Marconi, Air Combat Command Logistics & Readiness Division director. “Each unit showcased truly phenomenal efforts with respect to their missions, their installations, and Air Combat Command on a global scale. Rising to the top of this extremely impressive field is an incredible accomplishment. The 633 LRS provided best-in-class logistics services while innovating to improve support and the quality of life for the community they serve. We wish them the best of luck at the Air Force level competition.”



Some of the notable accomplishments of the 633rd LRS in this period include deploying the 1st Fighter Wing in under 14 hours, transporting Minotaur Rocket equipment to power the first launch from a Virginia Space Port in half a decade, and managing emerging Air Force predeployment changes during the pandemic. The 633rd LRS additionally launched the Air Force’s only F-22 Raptor readiness spare parts package, which increased the Raptor’s capabilities off home station by 78 percent.



“This is a tremendous honor on so many levels…for the individuals recognized in the Logistics Readiness awards, the squadron recognized with the Daedalian award for being the best of 15 Squadrons and for the entire JBLE team who gets to see these pros in action every day,” said Col. Allen Heritage, 633rd Mission Support Group commander. “I can’t express how proud I am of them but have to say I’m not surprised; these Airmen are constantly finding newer, better, faster ways to accomplish the mission.”



Additionally, three 633rd LRS members won ACC Logistics Readiness Awards in their respective categories. This annual award is presented on an individual basis and selects the best logisticians.



- Senior Airman Sa’Nyah N. Williams, customer service journeyman, Airman category



- Senior Master Sgt. Rebecca Lawrence, deployment and distribution flight superintendent, senior noncommissioned officer category



- Lt. Col. Brian Campbell, 633rd LRS commander, field grade officer category



“Selection as the #1 of 15 LRSs in ACC validates my obviously biased opinion – that we are the most adaptive, resilient, and dedicated team of logistics Airmen in ACC, said Lt. Col. Brian Campbell, 633rd LRS commander. “As an LRS commander, one award matters most, the Deadalian, because it’s something we all share. Everyone in the squadron supported those missions, and now we are blessed to share in the award. From a brand new Airman Basic to a 40 year civil servant, it highlights this squadron’s success. I am humbled by the recognition and incredibly proud of what we have accomplished.”



According to 2nd Lt. Dominick Nigra, 633rd LRS vehicle management flight commander , members of the LRS are proud of these achievements and are prepared to strive for more as a team.



“I am honored to have been a part of a team that functions at the highest of levels,” Nigra said. “From the leadership down to our newest Airmen, the 633d LRS provides excellent results utilizing hard work while also pursuing a happy and healthy work place. More than anything, I am extremely fortunate to call the 633d LRS my family.”