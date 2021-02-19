DPW Deploying Innovative Solar Powered, Self-Compacting Solid Waste Bins

Courtesy Photo | The new waste bins are compact and has a foot pedal so you don’t need to touch the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The new waste bins are compact and has a foot pedal so you don’t need to touch the bin to place trash in it. see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany—Traditional public trashcans on Clay Kaserne and housing areas may soon be replaced by innovative solar powered-self compacting solid waste bins.

This is part of a Directorate of Public Works environmental cost saving initiative that mitigates aviation bird strike risks, protects bird species and also beautifies the Garrison. It supports the theory that if you reduce available food sources and the prey birds seek, there are fewer birds flying over the airfield, therefore less risk of aviation bird strikes.

The new bins should be in the public and housing areas beginning in late February. DPW is also planning to place more in housing area playgrounds and gazebos in the near future.

The 25 new cube-shaped bins compact refuse increase capacity seven times that of a traditional trash receptacle and will replace 66 existing trashcans.

Since sensors within the bins remotely monitor fill levels, there is no need to service them until full, significantly reducing DPW labor for inspection and greenhouse gas emissions from DPW vehicles.

The solar bin flap opens with a foot pedal so there is no need to touch it and it seals shut after use. The flap also remains closed when the bin is full preventing overfilling.

A cigarette stub out and ashtray are located on the side of the bin, which may encourage proper butt disposal.

This initiative for purchasing additional solar powered bins supports the USAG Wiesbaden Clay Kaserne aviation bird strike prevention/mitigation program.

This collaborative effort of the DPW, Airfield Operations and Host Nation Forestry Authorities at successfully implementing Host Nation permit requirements to mitigate aviation wildlife and bird strike risks was recognized in November 2020 by the USAREUR Theater ATC Standardization Officer as a model for Army Airfields in Europe.