The new waste bins are compact and has a foot pedal so you don’t need to touch the bin to place trash in it.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 10:07
|Photo ID:
|6524980
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|768x1024
|Size:
|99.9 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
DPW Deploying Innovative Solar Powered, Self-Compacting Solid Waste Bins
