‘Stronger Together’: New slogan for expanded mission

WIESBADEN, Germany -- After receiving over 200 submissions, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is proud to announce that its new command slogan will be “Stronger Together.”



The slogan contest began last December, shortly after the command’s consolidation of U.S. Army Europe and U.S. Army Africa into one, four-star-led Army Service Component Command.



Understanding that the previous slogan, “Strong Europe,” needed to be updated to include the expanded responsibility of the African continent, U.S. Army Europe and Africa leadership called on community members to submit ideas.



Hundreds of suggestions were received during the two-month process. Entries included “Commitment Across Continents,” “Freedom Forward,” “Strength Through Unity” and “Bridging Continents.”



“Stronger Together” was submitted by multiple individuals and ultimately selected by U.S. Army Europe and Africa leadership.



“I'm happy with our new slogan, and it's been fun seeing how creative people got with their submissions,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Robert V. Abernathy, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command Sergeant Major. “But, more importantly, I'm glad we were able to come together as a community in making our decision.”



On Nov. 10, 2020, the U.S. Army announced the consolidation of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, a transformation that improves the Army’s ability to meet African and European strategic and operational objectives outlined in the National Defense Strategy.



Today, U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces are strategically positioned across our 104-country area of responsibility to deter aggression and assure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to peace and stability in Europe and Africa.



When the consolidation was announced Gen. Christopher Cavoli, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, noted the importance of bringing together the two theaters.



“This is not just a consolidation of a headquarters, it’s a consolidation of capabilities across theaters,” Cavoli said. “The European and African theaters are inextricably linked. Their close geography and economic ties mean that regional security issues span both continents. In today’s modern security environment we need to think across the entire hemisphere and not artificially divide problem sets – this consolidation allows that.”



Abernethy said the new slogan, and its origin, needed to reflect the future of the command and what it represents.

“The consolidation was a historic moment for us, and it's important to show that we are moving forward as a command,” Abernethy said. “This new slogan says it all: We really are ‘Stronger Together.’”



The official Heraldry motto – Sword of Freedom – as well as the shoulder sleeve insignia remain the same.

