    ‘Stronger Together’: New slogan for expanded mission

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    After receiving over 200 submissions, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is proud to announce that its new command slogan will be “Stronger Together.” (U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso)

    TAGS

    NATO
    Africa
    Eucom
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    StrongAfrica

