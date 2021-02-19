After receiving over 200 submissions, U.S. Army Europe and Africa is proud to announce that its new command slogan will be “Stronger Together.” (U.S. Army graphic by Staff Sgt. Michael Gresso)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2021 05:00
|Photo ID:
|6524786
|VIRIN:
|210219-A-YO005-0001
|Resolution:
|1152x648
|Size:
|250.33 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘Stronger Together’: New slogan for expanded mission, by SSG Michael Gresso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Stronger Together’: New slogan for expanded mission
