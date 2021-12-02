Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ¡Bienvenidos a su Casa, WHINSEC!

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA - On Friday the first group of cadets from the Colombian Army arrived safely here at WHINSEC.

    A total of 120 cadets from the Escuela Militar de Cadetes José Maria Cordova, arrived on Friday and Saturday. Following current safety protocols they conducted inprocessing with WHINSEC Instructors and placed on 14 day Restriction of Movement.

    The trainees are here to attend the four-week Cadet Leadership Course. This course concentrates on U.S. Army doctrine, develops leadership skills, reinforces individual confidence, and evaluates professional competencies. Cadets phase through team development, small arms density, complex decision-making scenarios, and a fully immersive tactical scenario. Instructors evaluate Cadets both individually and collectively. Additional instructions integrate training on human rights; the rule of law, rules of engagement, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society

    Students will begin formal training on Mar 1, and culminate their training on March 31, 2021.

