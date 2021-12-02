¡Bienvenidos a su Casa, WHINSEC!

Photo By Daniel Cruz | SFC Lilian Avalos Dielma, WHINSEC Medical Instructor from the Paraguayan Navy takes...... read more read more Photo By Daniel Cruz | SFC Lilian Avalos Dielma, WHINSEC Medical Instructor from the Paraguayan Navy takes the temperature to Alférez Carol A Cácarez Lopez as part of the safety inprocessing of all incoming students. All incoming students go on a 14 day Restriction of Movement period upon their arrival to the WHINSEC. see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, GA - On Friday the first group of cadets from the Colombian Army arrived safely here at WHINSEC.



A total of 120 cadets from the Escuela Militar de Cadetes José Maria Cordova, arrived on Friday and Saturday. Following current safety protocols they conducted inprocessing with WHINSEC Instructors and placed on 14 day Restriction of Movement.



The trainees are here to attend the four-week Cadet Leadership Course. This course concentrates on U.S. Army doctrine, develops leadership skills, reinforces individual confidence, and evaluates professional competencies. Cadets phase through team development, small arms density, complex decision-making scenarios, and a fully immersive tactical scenario. Instructors evaluate Cadets both individually and collectively. Additional instructions integrate training on human rights; the rule of law, rules of engagement, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society



Students will begin formal training on Mar 1, and culminate their training on March 31, 2021.