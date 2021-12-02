FORT BENNING, GA - On Friday the first group of cadets from the Colombian Army arrived safely here at WHINSEC.
A total of 120 cadets from the Escuela Militar de Cadetes José Maria Cordova, arrived on Friday and Saturday. Following current safety protocols they conducted inprocessing with WHINSEC Instructors and placed on 14 day Restriction of Movement.
The trainees are here to attend the four-week Cadet Leadership Course. This course concentrates on U.S. Army doctrine, develops leadership skills, reinforces individual confidence, and evaluates professional competencies. Cadets phase through team development, small arms density, complex decision-making scenarios, and a fully immersive tactical scenario. Instructors evaluate Cadets both individually and collectively. Additional instructions integrate training on human rights; the rule of law, rules of engagement, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society
Students will begin formal training on Mar 1, and culminate their training on March 31, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2021 17:01
|Story ID:
|389332
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ¡Bienvenidos a su Casa, WHINSEC!, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT