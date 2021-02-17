Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All in the Day's Work

    UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA -- Day of training for the Operational Tactics for Hemispheric Security (OTHS) students at the Fort Benning indoor pool. Cabo Primero Arias Ramirez Diego, Armada de Colombia, tackles the 50 meter swim with combat gear as part of the Combat Water Survival Training(CWST).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.18.2021 14:47
    Story ID: 389320
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All in the Day's Work, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SiempreListos USArmyTRADOC USSOUTHCOM USArmySouth USNORTHCOM US Army Combined Arms Center Army Univ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT