All in the Day's Work

FORT BENNING, GA -- Day of training for the Operational Tactics for Hemispheric Security (OTHS) students at the Fort Benning indoor pool. Cabo Primero Arias Ramirez Diego, Armada de Colombia, tackles the 50 meter swim with combat gear as part of the Combat Water Survival Training(CWST).

