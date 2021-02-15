Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Huhn, (standing), detachment sergeant, 573rd Movement Control...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Huhn, (standing), detachment sergeant, 573rd Movement Control Team, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division participates in a group discussion about the eight step training model 10 Feb. during the battalion’s squad leader development course at the Family Life Center on Fort Carson, Colorado. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. –Part of being a good leader, is also being a good mentor. The experience and knowledge that a senior leader has, can help guide the junior Soldiers by giving them better problem-solving skills. However, many leaders can’t be effective mentors due to deadlines, meetings, projects and ongoing training that demand their time and energy.

For that reason, Command Sgt. Maj. Johnny G. Bryant, battalion command sergeant major, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division decided to start a squad and team leader academy to help his junior leaders.

“The purpose of this three day class is to tap into the knowledge, skills and experience of our senior noncommissioned officers and pass it on to our junior enlisted,” Bryant said. “We want to empower the junior NCO’s and it’s our responsibility at the senior level to give them the tools to be successful.”

The course taught the young Soldiers how to properly handle a variety of different subjects.

“We wanted to give these Soldiers a good baseline knowledge on many important subjects that they just might not have any experience with,” said 1st Sgt. Hector Rodriguez, first sergeant, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “We taught them the eight step training model, missing Soldier battle drill, equal opportunity, what their obligations are as a sponsor, and motorcycle safety inspections, plus many others.

The classroom setting allows the speaker to expend less energy and time, by mentoring a larger group at one time.

“By bringing the Soldiers from across the battalion together, we’re able to get many different views and perspectives,” said Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Huhn, detachment sergeant, 573rd Movement Control Team, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “This course also helps the senior leaders to know their Soldiers better and become better leaders too.”

Soldiers must have strong mentors in order gain the skills needed to become a leader.

“It’s imperative that Command Sgt. Maj. Bryant and all the first sergeants be here teaching, and interacting with all the Soldiers,” said Sgt. 1st Class Montoya Smith, battalion operations sergeant, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “It shows the Soldiers that someone actually cares about them. That we’re invested in them becoming better leaders and that we want to change the culture we currently work in.”

This mentoring program will require planning and organization in order to continue.

“I think that for our companies to keep this program moving forward, we will have to come together as leaders to prioritize the time and resources for our Soldiers,” said 1st Sgt. Santora Mathis, first sergeant, 22nd Human Resources Company, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “This is a great course and should be adapted by every battalion in the division.”







