Nashville District holds off on raising fees for shoreline facilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 17, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District commander is holding off on an earlier decision to raise fees for certain shoreline facilities that were previously set to go into effect March 1.



“Due to the financial hardship from the pandemic, the increased fees will not be implemented for the next six months,” said Lt. Col. Sonny Avichal, Nashville District commander.



Avichal said at that time, the district would reassess when the new fees would take effect.



During the six-month period, several fees including improved access, freshwater lines, electric lines, and water withdrawal will remain at $125 for the term of the license, and fees for marine railways will remain at $725, also for the term of the license.



The Nashville District collects fees from adjacent landowners for support facilities in conjunction with private dock and moving permits. The Shoreline License Program currently encompasses approximately 2,800 licenses on five of the Nashville District Lakes. These include Lake Barkley, Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Center Hill Lake and Lake Cumberland.



This announcement supersedes information provided in News Release 21-002.



