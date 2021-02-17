Guam Sailor Earns Officer Instructor of the Year

Santa Rita, Guam (Feb. 17, 2021) – Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano, assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, was announced as the 2020 Naval Education and Training Command Officer Instructor of the Year in a ceremony held at Konetzni Hall, Feb 11.



Sciacchitano, a native of Marietta, Georgia, was also announced as the 2020 NSTCP Officer Instructor of the Year and the 2020 Submarine Learning Center Officer Instructor of the Year.



“I’m extremely honored to be recognized as the officer instructor of the year,” said Sciacchitano. “My selection is a direct reflection of the caliber of students I have taught. I have an incredibly dedicated and supportive staff, both military and civilian, that have helped shape me into the leader and instructor that I am today.”



Sciacchitano serves as NSTCP, Det. Guam’s Prospective Nuclear Engineer Officer Instructor and engineering and weapons department head. He is responsible for more than five multi-platform operational courses and serves as the command’s force protection officer and high-risk training safety officer.



“Lt. Sciacchitano has demonstrated unsurpassed leadership and expertise,” said Cmdr. Christian Rivera, officer in charge at NSTCP, Det. Guam. “His personal involvement in all training, experienced mentorship, and continuous drive for improvement have been a strong influence on the command and have been paramount to the detachment's operational successes.”



A qualified Master Training Specialist, he exceled at the only forward-deployed Submarine Force Learning Site responsible for fleet-level training in preparation for Western Pacific and Central Command deployments.



“His tenure is marked by enormous contributions to our nation,” said Rivera. “I couldn't be more proud of his selection.”



Sciacchitano accredits his success to the mentorship he has gained from Rivera and multiple submarine commanding officers in Guam.



“This has been a very fulfilling tour,” said Sciacchitano. “The leadership we have in Guam has played an integral part in our ability to learn, train, and succeed as Sailors and instructors.”



The NETC IOY programs recognize Sailors throughout the NETC domain who exhibit attributes, such as sustained superior performance, leadership, mentorship, knowledge and teaching of military history and heritage, self-improvement, command and community involvement, and exemplary military bearing.



NSTCP, Det. Guam, provides training for multiple Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 and submarines deployed throughout the region.



