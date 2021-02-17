Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 Naval Education and Training Command Officer Instructor of the Year

    SANTA RITA, GUAM, GUAM

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kelsey Hockenberger 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 17, 2021) Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano, a native of Marietta, Georgia, assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, poses for a portrait in the Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer at Konetzni Hall. Sciacchitano was announced as the 2020 Naval Education and Training Command Officer Instructor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)

    Guam Sailor Earns Officer Instructor of the Year

