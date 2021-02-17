SANTA RITA, Guam (Feb. 17, 2021) Lt. Alfonso Sciacchitano, a native of Marietta, Georgia, assigned to Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific, Detachment Guam, poses for a portrait in the Submarine Multi-Mission Team Trainer at Konetzni Hall. Sciacchitano was announced as the 2020 Naval Education and Training Command Officer Instructor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kelsey J. Hockenberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6522158
|VIRIN:
|210217-N-VR594-1001
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.96 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GUAM, GU
|Hometown:
|MARIETTA, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
