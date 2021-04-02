Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Ministry Team Member makes Connections to Welcome New Soldiers

    Unit Ministry Team Soldier makes Connections During Isolation

    Photo By Capt. Jermaine Branch | Spc. Emma Calva, a 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist with the 2-25th Attack Helicopter...... read more read more

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Story by Capt. Jermaine Branch 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Emma Calva, a 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist with the 2-25th Attack Helicopter Battalion (AHB), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 25th Infantry Division (ID) “Diamondhead” arrived on the island of Oahu, in December 2020. As a single soldier, she knew how much it meant for her chaplain, Capt. Daniel Braswell, to reach out to her during her initial time of Restriction of Movement (ROM).
    Once she in-processed into the unit, she thought about how she could reach out to incoming Soldiers in ROM as they arrive on the island. Calva initiated an incoming soldier project for “Diamondhead.” She took snacks to the single soldiers during their initial ROM, to introduce them to the 2-25 Unit Ministry Team, and welcome them. Calva began this project as she realized the importance of soldiers having a connection during a time of isolation.
    While soldiers are missing family and loved ones, Calva said “It’s important to be there for them and let them know someone cares about them.”
    She used her experience to put herself in the shoes of incoming single soldiers, and developed a program to reach out to them in the spirit of 2-25th AHB.
    “For the Troops!” is part of the motto for 2-25th AHB. As an organization that conducts a large portion of Air Movement Requests (AMR’s) for the Army in Hawaii, 2-25th embodies supporting the Troops and the Army’s “People First” priority.
