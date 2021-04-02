Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unit Ministry Team Member Makes Connections

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Spc. Emma Calva, a 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist with the 2-25th Attack Helicopter Battalion (AHB), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 25th Infantry Division (ID) “Diamondhead” at Wheeler Army Airfield prepared snacks for incoming single Soldiers during their Restriction of Movement (ROM) period. Calva began this program as a way to introduce the soldiers to the 2-25 Unit Ministry Team, and to welcome them. (U.S. Army Photo)

    This work, Unit Ministry Team Member Makes Connections [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Unit Ministry Team Member makes Connections to Welcome New Soldiers

    25th cab
    Chaplain
    Connections
    COVID

