Unit Ministry Team Member Makes Connections

Spc. Emma Calva, a 56M, Religious Affairs Specialist with the 2-25th Attack Helicopter Battalion (AHB), 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), 25th Infantry Division (ID) “Diamondhead” at Wheeler Army Airfield prepared snacks for incoming single Soldiers during their Restriction of Movement (ROM) period. Calva began this program as a way to introduce the soldiers to the 2-25 Unit Ministry Team, and to welcome them. (U.S. Army Photo)

Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US