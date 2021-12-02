Navy Recruiting Presents Gold “R” Award Winners

NRC Leadership Shares Success Despite Pandemic Challenges



Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Priestley, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs



MILLINGTON, Tenn. (NNS) - The annual Gold “R” award was created to recognize selected Navy Talent Acquisition Groups (NTAGs) for outstanding performance. Up to 2019, only one NTAG received the award for any given year, but due to the challenges that the coronavirus pandemic presented, three winners were selected, differentiating the pre-pandemic and post-pandemic environments. NTAG Red River is the recipient for the pre-pandemic Gold “R” award, and NTAGs San Antonio and Ohio River Valley are the post-pandemic Gold “R” award winners.



“I am very proud of what our team accomplished this past year,” said Cmdr. Dan Boutros, commanding officer of NTAG Red River. “At the beginning of the year, we set out with a clear goal of being national champions, and every Sailor and civilian took ownership of that goal. It was truly an all-hands effort that earned us the Gold ‘R.’”



Cmdr. Boutros attributed Red River’s success to their diligence and teamwork.



“NTAG Red River is successful because we kept our focus on people vice numbers,” said Boutros. “That enabled us to treat our applicants, Future Sailors, and officer candidates with respect and provide excellent customer service. We also prioritized our Sailors, their training, professional development, morale and welfare, knowing they are the ones who really get the mission done.”



Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region Central Capt. Robert Smith, accepting on behalf of NTAGs Red River and Ohio River Valley, and Commodore, Navy Recruiting Region West Capt. Anthony Bayungan, accepting on behalf of NTAG San Antonio, were presented their awards at Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, Millington, Tennessee, in a COVID-safe environment. The ceremony was recorded so the recruiting enterprise could watch it from home.



“I am very optimistic that we will make the Navy’s mission this year because of the Sailors we have out there in the field working hard every day,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



In order for a district to be eligible for the Gold “R” award, the Silver “R” award must be achieved first. COMNAVCRUITREG (Commander, Navy Recruiting Region) establishes a ranking system based off of policy and guidelines, and from this ranking system, one district in each region is awarded the Silver “R” award as well as being that region’s “district of the year.”



The National Awards Board reviews all Silver “R” award winners and submits a recommendation to Navy Recruiting Command for the Gold “R” award. Once the recommendation is approved, that district earns the Gold “R” award and “National Navy Recruiting District of the Year.”



In addition, all districts can earn a Bronze “R” award. In order to receive this award, a district must earn the following departmental awards: the Enlisted “E”, the Officer “O” and pass their National Inspection Team assessment. On top of the previous awards, a district must also earn four out of the following six awards: Leads “L”, Nuclear “N”, NSW/NSO/AIRR “W”, NROTC “C”, Admin “A” or LSO “S” comprise all the award categories reviewed.



The full list of Gold, Silver and Bronze “R” award winners is listed below:



Gold “R”: NTAG Red River Valley, NTAG San Antonio, and NTAG Ohio River Valley



Silver “R”: NTAG Nashville and NTAG Heartland



Bronze “R”: NRD New England, NTAG New Orleans, NRD Phoenix, NTAG Portland, NTAG Rocky Mountain, NRD San Antonio, NTAG Pittsburgh and NTAG Ohio River Valley.



To learn more about these awards, reference COMNAVCRUITCOMINST 1650.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



