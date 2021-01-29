Spc. Sandy Santana is a 12 R, Interior Electrician, with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company.



At the Urban Search & Rescue exercise near Sloan, Nevada she developed skills to rescue people trapped inside vehicles and prepared for operations by setting up decontamination tents.



“In a crash we would have to try to open up the vehicle and get the victim out,” said Santana.



To learn these critical skills, Santana practices using rescue equipment like the Jaws of Life. Hydraulic tools, also known as cutters, spreaders and rams, used to pry open vehicles involved in accidents and free the victim trapped inside.



“They were showing us the best way to cut and how to open the door properly instead of struggling.”



Santana enjoys the training to rescue victims.



“I like the training because everything is new to me. It’s something that I didn’t see myself doing in the future. It’s nice to have an idea of what rescuers go through and have to do.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 13:57 Story ID: 388994 Location: SLOAN , NV, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 409th Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada, by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.