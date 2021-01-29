Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    409th Soldier participates in Urban Search & Rescue exercise in Nevada

    SLOAN, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2021

    Photo by Maj. Khoran Lee 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Spc. Sandy Santana is a 12 R, Interior Electrician, with the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company recently participated in an Urban Search & Rescue exercise near Sloan, Nevada in January 2021.

