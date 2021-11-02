Jackson prays for nation, Soldiers at annual breakfast

Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew R. Harewood, Deputy Chief of Chaplains for the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew R. Harewood, Deputy Chief of Chaplains for the Army Reserve speaks to members of the Fort Jackson community during the 2020 National Prayer Breakfast Feb. 4 at the NCO Club. see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort Jackson community gathered at the NCO Club Feb. 4 to “pray for the nation, our Soldiers, Family members, and civilians,” as part of the National Prayer Breakfast.



The prayer breakfast “allows military personnel to focus on what is really important and have atime of fellowship to encourage one another in challenging times,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Rodie Lamb, Fort Jackson’s deputy Garrison chaplain.



The event has its beginnings in 1953 when President Dwight D. Eisenhower attended the Presidential Prayer Breakfast at the bidding of evangelist Billy Graham. The breakfast, held the first Friday of February, was renamed the National Prayer Breakfast in 1970.



The breakfast was not for a single faith, but is all encompassing, Lamb said.



Chaplains from various faiths prayed at the breakfast. The first was a prayer for the nation by Chaplain (Capt.) Heather Borshof, of the Jewish faith. Chaplain (Capt.) Pawel Zemczak, of the Catholic faith, prayed for cadre and Families. Chaplain (Capt.) Mustapha RahoUchen, of the Muslim faith, said the closing prayer.



Lamb said he believes the breakfast helps keep Soldiers healthy.



“It reminds us that our spiritual core is connected to God, who is much greater than we are,” he said. “We are living in uncertain times and people are looking for certainty and stability. The National Prayer Breakfast gives them an opportunity to connect upward and inward for inner strength and stability.”



Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew R. Harewood, Deputy Chief of Chaplains for the Army Reserve spoke at the event to show the importance of facing adversity when one encounters it, and to continue to pursue what has brought pain and discomfort.



Harewood encouraged attendees instead of shying away from adversity to take comfort knowing that ultimately “the fix is in” because God, being aware of difficult situations an individual faces, provides necessary strength and courage to overcome.