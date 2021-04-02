Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210204-A-A4507-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Chaplain (Brig. Gen.) Andrew R. Harewood, Deputy Chief of Chaplains for the Army Reserve speaks to members of the Fort Jackson community during the
    2020 National Prayer Breakfast Feb. 4 at the NCO Club.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jackson prays for nation, Soldiers at annual breakfast

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Chaplains
    National Prayer Breakfast

