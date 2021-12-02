Stay Calm, Assess, and React Navy Training Kicks in; Sailor Saves Man’s Life

Photo By Jacquelynn Fisher | Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian stands with his wife...... read more read more Photo By Jacquelynn Fisher | Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian stands with his wife Savannah after Adrian was awarded the Navy Achievement medal, presented by Cmdr. Suzanne Hubner, commander officer, CWA-65. In part, the citation read, "Adrian performed life saving emergency medical care after discovering his elderly neighbor laying on the side of the road in the snow." ((U.S. Navy photo by CWA-65) see less | View Image Page

Severn, Md. – Foul weather and ice that caused a man to slip and fall on the street are the same weather conditions that led to his being saved by Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian, assigned to Cryptologic Warfare Activity-65 (CWA-65), Fort Meade, Maryland, 40 Department, and his wife and Nurse Practitioner, Savannah Adrian.



Most mornings, Adrian hits the gym before work. But the storm that had just passed through Severn, Md., on Dec.17, 2020, changed his plans. The weather conditions that morning, below freezing temperatures, icy, windy, with two to three inches of snowfall, caused Adrian to do a home workout, and then head in to work at the later-than-normal time of 6 a.m.



“I was upstairs putting on my uniform when I thought I heard something. Granted it was very windy so I wasn’t really sure what I had heard, but I figured I should go check it out,” recalls Adrian.



Although it was still dark outside, from his front porch, he saw something and alerted his wife. “It turned out to be my neighbor lying on the side of the road. As Savannah is a medical professional, she had already jumped out of bed and was downstairs with blankets when I carried him in.”



Savannah, who recently passed her Nurse Practitioner boards before this incident occurred, works as a labor and delivery nurse at Howard County General Hospital (affiliate of Johns Hopkins University) in Columbia, Md. Between her training and Adrian’s pre-med undergrad studies, both knew how to respond properly.



“I have a solid background in first-aid,” said Adrian. “I’m CPR-certified as an Assistant Command Fitness Leader for my department. You learn the ‘stay calm, assess, and react’ response, which instinctively kicked in from all the Navy training.”



Adrian brought the man inside, set him on the couch and covered him with blankets. “We took his hat off because it was wet. We made sure his head stayed warm by covering him with a blanket. Then we ensured the rest of his clothes were not wet.

At that point, he was unable to respond when we asked him questions; he was obviously extremely cold. While my wife called Emergency Medical Services (EMS), I sat with him to make sure he was staying covered up and didn’t experience any drastic changes in his condition,” said Adrian.



“After a couple minutes, he became a little more responsive. ‘Yes / no’ head nods eventually turned in to short answers. He was able to tell me his name, Dan, and that he had a dog at home,” Adrian said. With Dan’s permission, Savannah, “a huge dog person” saw to it that someone would look in on the dog while Dan was in the hospital.



The couple merely continued to monitor Dan’s condition until EMS arrived since he was becoming responsive on his own. After taking Dan’s vital signs, the paramedics helped him up, and transported him to the hospital for further care. Before the paramedics left, they recommended that, as a precautionary measure, the couple be COVID-19 tested.

The Adrian’s self-quarantined for a total of seven days. The full two weeks were deemed unnecessary as Dan, who was released from the hospital within the week, was tested and found to be negative for COVID-19.



Senior Enlisted Leader, Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) Master Chief Yves Michaud is impressed, but not surprise, by Adrian’s quick response. “CTI3 Adrian continues to demonstrate extraordinary poise both on and off-duty. So, it was no surprise that he was the one who quickly assessed the situation and took decisive actions which undoubtedly saved the life of a stricken neighbor,” said Michaud. “He exemplifies the best qualities of what it means to be a Sailor in the United States Navy. I am extremely proud of CTI3 Adrian. His actions exhibit a culture of excellence that we should all strive to emulate.”



Adrian does not consider himself or his wife heroes. “I’m just glad we there and able to help out. I figure anyone would have done the same,” said Adrian. “Since then, though, I’ve seen Dan walking a couple times and asked if he was doing alright. He says he is, and that his dog is doing okay as well!”



On Feb. 9, Adrian was awarded the Navy Achievement medal, presented to him by Cmdr. Suzanne Hubner, commander officer, CWA-65. In part the citation read, “The quick and decisive actions of Petty Officer Adrian undoubtedly proved critical to saving the man’s life.”



