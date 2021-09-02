Stay Calm, Assess, and React Navy Training Kicks in; Sailor Saves Man’s Life

Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian stands with his wife Savannah after Adrian was awarded the Navy Achievement medal, presented by Cmdr. Suzanne Hubner, commander officer, CWA-65. In part, the citation read, "Adrian performed life saving emergency medical care after discovering his elderly neighbor laying on the side of the road in the snow." ((U.S. Navy photo by CWA-65)

