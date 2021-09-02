Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian stands with his wife Savannah after Adrian was awarded the Navy Achievement medal, presented by Cmdr. Suzanne Hubner, commander officer, CWA-65. In part, the citation read, "Adrian performed life saving emergency medical care after discovering his elderly neighbor laying on the side of the road in the snow." ((U.S. Navy photo by CWA-65)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 06:50
|Photo ID:
|6518518
|VIRIN:
|210209-N-N0798-0001
|Resolution:
|4534x4000
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|SEVERN, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Calm, Assess, and React Navy Training Kicks in; Sailor Saves Man’s Life, by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
