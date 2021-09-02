Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stay Calm, Assess, and React Navy Training Kicks in; Sailor Saves Man’s Life

    SEVERN, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Jacquelynn Fisher 

    Naval Information Forces

    Cryptologic Technician (Interpretive) 3rd Class Caspar Adrian stands with his wife Savannah after Adrian was awarded the Navy Achievement medal, presented by Cmdr. Suzanne Hubner, commander officer, CWA-65. In part, the citation read, "Adrian performed life saving emergency medical care after discovering his elderly neighbor laying on the side of the road in the snow." ((U.S. Navy photo by CWA-65)

    This work, Stay Calm, Assess, and React Navy Training Kicks in; Sailor Saves Man’s Life, by Jacquelynn Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

