From the Commonwealth to Europe, 1163rd MCAS bolsters much needed capabilities during global pandemic

FRANKFORT, Ky. - As COVID 19 continues to have an ongoing global impact, it has not stopped the Soldiers and Airmen of the Kentucky National Guard from deploying overseas to fill vital operational roles.

For Soldiers assigned to the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Kentucky National Guard (KYNG), their unique skills come at a crucial time in history; as they are currently deployed to Poland and throughout Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

"Being the only MCAS supporting forward operational troops during a global pandemic has elevated how vital our presence is to the health and wellbeing of U.S. Soldiers,” said Army Maj. Stephanie Fields, commander of the 1163rd MCAS. “During the height of the COVID 19 surge, the 1163rd was medically managing six forward operating sites; not only for routine sick call, but also conducting wellness checks for over two hundred isolated Soldiers and over five hundred quarantined Soldiers, relating to the pandemic.”

The role of the 1163rd MCAS under Operation Atlantic Resolve is to provide expeditionary combat health services support and force health protection to forward rotational forces, while working with the host nation and other partners to maintain interoperability and integration in the region.

“I am proud of the work that the Soldiers of the 1163rd are doing while deployed to Europe,” said Army Col. Douglas Clay II, commander of 75th Troop Command. “It shows the expertise and professionalism that exists within our ranks.”

According to Clay, this unit has been a great example of maintaining effective personnel readiness through adversity.

“From working through tornados in their train-up, to doing their job during a worldwide pandemic; they have maintained a high level of readiness and resiliency, which has made it possible for other Service members to accomplish their mission as a result of the 1163rd’s hard work,” he said.

Without the 1163rd, U.S. Service members would be fully dependent on host nation medical facilities or have to travel to Landstuhl, Germany; where the nearest U.S. ran medical facility with MCAS capabilities is located, over eight hours away. This allows the 1163rd to operate as a force multiplier; saving valuable time and offer resources to assist Soldiers in need.

Kentucky Soldiers of the 116rd MCAS have used the skills learned from the military, college, and the civilian world, to go out and fulfill their unit’s mission while abroad.

According to Fields, Sgt. Zachary Arny, a team leader in the 1163rd MCAS, is a great example of why the MCAS carries out its mission successfully.

“Throughout this deployment, he has conducted multiple missions dealing with delivering healthcare to US troops in remote areas with limited resources, while occasionally fulfilling missions working on a two-man team requiring his clinical skills to be on-point, along with providing outstanding leadership,” said Fields.

Arny has been a member of the KYNG for eight years and credits his successes overseas due to the training he’s received in the military and in college.

“This deployment has allowed me to become a better NCO and medical professional by placing me in situations that I did not experience back home,” said Arny. “From managing the clinic floor, to overseeing other Soldiers, I am more confident than ever in our team’s ability to provide exceptional medical care to Soldiers and civilians.

Arny plans to further his military and medical career. He has taken advantage of the State Tuition Assistance Program offered by the KYNG while pursuing his degree.

“Utilizing State Tuition Assistance from the Kentucky Guard has allowed me to attend the University of Kentucky at no cost, and will allow me the opportunity to continue with my career plan of direct commissioning as a nurse once I’ve obtained my bachelor’s degree,” he said.

For now, the Soldiers of the 1163rd MCAS continue to carry out their mission overseas, while the Commonwealth of Kentucky and families at home await their return.