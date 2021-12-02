Soldiers assigned to the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) are deployed to Poland and throughout Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The role of the 1163rd MCAS under Operation Atlantic Resolve is to provide expeditionary combat health services support and force health protection to forward rotational forces, while working with the host nation and other partners to maintain interoperability and integration in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 09:42
|Photo ID:
|6518732
|VIRIN:
|210212-Z-OX664-001
|Resolution:
|17280x17280
|Size:
|15.66 MB
|Location:
|SHELBYVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
From the Commonwealth to Europe, 1163rd MCAS bolsters much needed capabilities during global pandemic
