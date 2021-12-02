Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210212-Z-OX664-001

    SHELBYVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Soldiers assigned to the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) are deployed to Poland and throughout Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The role of the 1163rd MCAS under Operation Atlantic Resolve is to provide expeditionary combat health services support and force health protection to forward rotational forces, while working with the host nation and other partners to maintain interoperability and integration in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)

    From the Commonwealth to Europe, 1163rd MCAS bolsters much needed capabilities during global pandemic

    Deployment

    Kentucky National Guard
    Army
    National Guard

