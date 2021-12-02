210212-Z-OX664-001

Soldiers assigned to the 1163rd Medical Company Area Support (MCAS), Kentucky National Guard (KYNG) are deployed to Poland and throughout Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The role of the 1163rd MCAS under Operation Atlantic Resolve is to provide expeditionary combat health services support and force health protection to forward rotational forces, while working with the host nation and other partners to maintain interoperability and integration in the region. (U.S. Army National Guard illustration by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab)

