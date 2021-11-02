JBER Airmen take the leap from Air to Space

Seven U.S. Airmen from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, swore the Oath of Enlistment to join the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony on Feb. 11, 2021.

Established on Dec. 20, 2019, the U.S. Space Force is a military service focused on organizing, training, and equipping space forces to protect U.S. interests in space by acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces for combatant commands.

By completing the transfer process, these seven Airmen became the first at JBER to officially earn their new title of Guardian.

For many of the new transfers, the idea of supporting the establishment of a new branch played a role in their decision to begin the application process.

“I decided to apply because I wanted to be able to tell my children that I helped pioneer a new military branch, just like the brave servicemen and women who originally created the Air Force,” said U.S. Space Force Specialist 3 Kyle Hackett, a client systems technician assigned to the 673d Communications Squadron .

U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Eric Frass, a Professional Military Education instructor assigned to the 673d Air Base Wing, agreed that the impact of the creation of a new military branch played a role in his decision to apply.

“How many people can say they have been able to help stand up a new branch of the military?” Frass said. “This hasn’t happened since the Air Force was created back in 1947. It is a huge opportunity, and only a few thousand of us will be able to take this step.”

As Guardians continue to pave the way for the new service, the knowledge and experience of the transferring Airmen will help maintain stability throughout the challenges the new branch will face.

“I’ve experienced challenges which help me remain flexible and resilient,” Hackett said. “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to learn and teach in this new organization which is starting to carve its own path.”

The transferred Airmen noted the importance of having a service dedicated to enhancing competitive strategies in space programs.

“We need to continue to find ways to be competitive in space,” said U.S. Space Force Master Sgt. Ron Esposo, the Cyber Services section chief assigned to the 673d COMS. “For us, this is our way to accelerate change or lose the race. Change is inevitable and if I can play a part in it, I will.”

