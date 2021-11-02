Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBER Airmen take the leap from Air to Space [Image 5 of 5]

    JBER Airmen take the leap from Air to Space

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen take the Oath of Enlistment into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2021. During the ceremony, JBER had seven Airmen earn their new title of Guardian by officially swearing into the newest branch of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 20:07
    Photo ID: 6518098
    VIRIN: 210211-F-MJ351-1052
    Resolution: 5928x4234
    Size: 10.56 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
