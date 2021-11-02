U.S. Airmen take the Oath of Enlistment into the U.S. Space Force during a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 11, 2021. During the ceremony, JBER had seven Airmen earn their new title of Guardian by officially swearing into the newest branch of the armed forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 20:07
|Photo ID:
|6518098
|VIRIN:
|210211-F-MJ351-1052
|Resolution:
|5928x4234
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBER Airmen take the leap from Air to Space [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JBER Airmen take the leap from Air to Space
