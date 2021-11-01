Naval Submarine Base New London MWR hosts Holiday Fun for Sailors

GROTON, Conn. - During the holiday stand down period at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program put together multiple events for Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) students who could not go home for the holidays from Dec. 11 through Jan. 10.



The COVID-19 pandemic made travel difficult for some Sailors to go home on leave and being away from family can put a damper on a person’s holiday spirit so MWR put together daily events that offered a wide array of activities across multiple facilities. Free bowling, paint and sips, gingerbread house building, and nerf gun fights were just a few activities held. Daily fitness challenges were also hosted at the Morton Hall gym.



“Through these activities, we hoped to keep Sailors engaged in something fun that they may normally do on a vacation,” said Nathan Henkenius, Liberty Center Coordinator. “It is our hope to provide healthy recreational outlets where our Sailors can come together and build community in a fun and safe environment.”



Henkenius added that a few other popular activities included pop-up s’mores stations at the barracks buildings and care package deliveries for Sailors who were on a restriction of movement status.



Addressing issues such as low morale, stress and mental health are important for all members of Navy Team New London.



“Some of the issues we try to hone in on through recreational programming are combating excessive drinking, depression, isolation, stress, boredom, and suicidal thoughts,” said Henkenius.



While the primary focus of the events was to help keep Sailors mentally resilient, MWR also made sure to enforce COVID-19 mitigations measures by ensuring everyone wore facial coverings, physical distanced when possible, and frequently sanitized common surfaces that were being used during all events.



Sailors who would like to provide input on the type of events that are hosted in the future should contact the Liberty Center at (860)-694-4958.

