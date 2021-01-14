SUBASE Military Working Dog Handler named Service Person of the Month

GROTON, Conn. - A Sailor assigned to security with the Military Working Dog (MWD) Kennel was recognized by the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut (the Chamber) and Ledyard Lions as the September Service Person of the Month (SPOM) for outstanding achievements and contributions to his command and community during a virtual ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London, Jan. 14.



The recognition was for Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Kelley Saufley. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber suspended in-person ceremonies for the SPOM program. Last year the Chamber started hosting virtual ceremonies and is continuing to catch up on the past recipients of the award.



Saufley and his MWD Narko were responsible for 2,000 hours of detection sweeps, 10,000 inspections, 200 hours of training and 65 days supporting the United States Secret Service and other installations within the region.



“Petty Officer Saufley quickly established himself as a dedicated Military Working Dog (MWD) Handler and core to this command's mission readiness,” said Chief Master-at-Arms Shannon Chatterton. “He has earned the highest respect of his seniors and peers attached to Submarine Base New London and with all who support the 16 Fast Attack Submarines. A true professional.”



Chatterton also commented on all the community service programs Saufley has led and been a part of since being onboard SUBASE New London. Events such as Veteran’s Suicide Awareness, 9/11 Memorial Ruck, National Night Out and several Military Working Dog Demonstrations.



“During a pandemic it’s kind of hard to find community service to do, but it’s still out there,” said Saufley. “People are still doing stuff and it means a lot to be able to be a part of something even though things are a little bit crazy.”



Saufley went on to thank the Chamber for recognizing him along with thanking a few family members who got to join the virtual ceremony.



SPOM is a year-long program run by the Chamber, and Southeastern Connecticut service organizations such as the Groton Rotary Club, in which 12 local military members are recognized for their accomplishments, not only in the line of duty but also in the greater community.

