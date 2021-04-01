2020: Looking back at a year that many would like to forget

GROTON, Conn. – For many at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London, the year 2020 with its COVID-19 impacts, challenges, and mitigation measures is a year many would like to forget. But looking back, there were a number of positive and uplifting elements over the course of the past twelve months as well.



The year started just like any other for SUBASE New London with a prayer breakfast where Chaplains, local clergy and leaders of the community gathered for a chance to meet and discuss on how to help personnel be resilient.



“Resilience is a very real issue for us right now,” said Cmdr. Jamie Stall-Ryan, chaplain, SUBASE New London. “It’s an important issue because I think we struggle with this a bit in our younger ranks.”



In 2020, SUBASE New London personnel did not just talk about being resilient, they also showed it by continuing day to day tasks such as homecomings.



The base welcomed home the Virginia class fast-attack submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788) in February, after the submarine and crew travelled approximately 39,000 nautical miles on a six-month maiden deployment, supporting national security interests and maritime security operations. A few days after returning home, the crew opened their hatches to give a tour to Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russ Smith.



In March, the base was recognized by receiving honorable mention for the Personal Excellence Partnership Flagship Award of 2019 for Sailors’ efforts in community service, and multiple Sailors were meritoriously advanced (MAP) to the next paygrade for their outstanding work.



“MAP is a great process,” said SUBASE New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore. “I hope it expands so we can select the best, most worthy Sailors for promotion. I would advise those Sailors who wish to promote to constantly ready themselves for promotion. Complete your PMK promptly, be physically fit and do well on the PRT, take on collateral duties, qualify as much as you can. Be an expert in your in-rate field and why would we not promote you?”



As Sailors continued to do amazing things around the base, the global pandemic of COVID-19 began to impact SUBASE New London by April. Everything nonessential was shut down. Facial coverings, increased hygiene protocols, physical distancing when possible, and placing Sailors on restriction of movement (ROM) as needed were all mitigations placed to help stop the spread of the virus. Navy Team New London’s main goal was to remain fully operational and capable of sending boats down river and out into the fleet!



SUBASE New London not only remained mission ready on the waterfront but also continued to keep Naval Submarine School (SUBSCOL) classes going with a big help from Cross Hall Galley. SUBSCOL added night classes as an additional measure to help mitigate COVID-19. By holding extra classes at night, SUBSCOL was able to decrease class sizes and ensure greater physical distancing, when possible, for students and instructors in the classroom. More classes meant more meals and needed support from the galley.



“As long as SUBSCOL is teaching 24-hours, around-the-clock, the galley will be supporting by feeding the students 24-hours, around-the-clock,” said Chief Culinary Specialist Kevin Stanton.



Even with COVID-19 impacting many in-person activities, SUBASE New London still found a way to host events virtually or in a way to maintain physical distancing. Events like the Operation Shower baby shower for military families became a drive-thru; Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) movie nights became drive-ins; and holiday and birthday parades became drive-by’s.



Operation Shower has been held for more than 10 years to honor new and expecting military mothers, but in 2020, rather than taking place at the Travelers Championship PGA Golf tournament, it was held in the parking lot of the Submarine Force Museum as a drive-thru.



“To be able to do this drive-thru today really meant everything… Just to actually see the moms in person and to say thank you was amazing,” said Amy Belle Isle, Operation Shower’s chief creative officer. “We will never forget this year and know the moms won't either.”



After the success with the drive-thru baby shower, SUBASE kept that theme going with drive-in movies hosted by MWR and the drive-by Halloween parade, in which first responders drove around military housing and handed out candy to the kids from the comfort of their vehicles.



“In these uncertain times the SUBASE New London family wanted to bring some early afternoon Halloween spirit to our community in military housing,” said SUBASE New London Senior Enlisted Advisor Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Faron Carhee. “Family is our biggest support system so it’s important to show our shipmates and their loved ones we care.”



SUBASE New London also continued to host virtual ceremonies throughout the year, including: the 9/11 remembrance ceremony to kick-off the virtual Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival; the Gold Star Families’ Bells Across America remembrance event; the Fleet Forces’ Ombudsman of the Year recognition of Christine Fricke; and a number of Chamber of Commerce sponsored Service Person of the Month (SPOM) Program awards.



The Chamber played a huge role in making the virtual version of the SPOM program possible by being the liaison between the local service clubs and SUBASE New London. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber suspended in-person ceremonies for the program, but worked with the service clubs to find an alternate way to continue recognizing the amazing command and community work and contributions of Sailors.



Fittingly, the holiday season was ushered in with a virtual Tree Lighting event hosted by MWR with SUBASE New London Commanding Officer Capt. Todd Moore and a special guest from the North Pole.



Throughout 2020, the keyword was resiliency. As 2021 and new hopes and opportunities lay ahead, including a vaccine, SUBASE New London will keep resilient and remain ever ready to support the base’s fleet, fighters, and families, no matter the obstacles.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 12:33 Story ID: 388881 Location: GROTON, CT, US