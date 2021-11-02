The Shaw tax center is scheduled to open for active-duty service members Feb. 16 and for retirees March 1. The center is scheduled to run until April 15.



The tax center provides tax filing assistance to Team Shaw free of charge.



“We want to provide peace of mind to our Airmen, our deployed members’ families and our retirees that their taxes are done right,” said Christine Herrera, 20th Fighter Wing legal assistant. “Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we have to limit our service to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.”



The tax center will only accept active-duty members ranks E-1 through E-6 and O-1 through O-3 as well as retirees with an aggregate net income below $60,000.



The service will not assist with taxes related to rental property, 2020 home sales, K-1s, residential energy credits, 529 and Coverdale education savings plans and 1099Rs with codes: 2, 5, 6, 8, 9, A, E, J, K, N, P, R, T, U and W.



Tax center volunteers complete approximately 40 hours of Internal Revenue Service training to ensure understanding of current tax law and filing process.



“I volunteered to help with the tax filings because I saw a lot of Airmen getting more involved with their money,” said Senior Airman Victoria Paul, 20th Communications Squadron communications focal point technician. “I wanted to educate people about their taxes and help them avoid any financial problems.”



Team Shaw members must have a hard copy of all of their tax documents on hand to utilize the service.



Team Shaw members can make an appointment with the tax center in-person on the first floor of building 1118 or by calling (803) 895-8780 Tuesday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Friday between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.11.2021 10:00 Story ID: 388853 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw tax office opens in limited form, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.