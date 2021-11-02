Nashville District raises fees for shoreline facilities

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will raise fees...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will raise fees for certain shoreline activities beginning March 1, 2021. This dock on Old Hickory Lake is representative of the type of shoreline facilities affected by the fee increases. (USACE Photo by Chase Wilson) see less | View Image Page

SHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 11, 2021) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces that it will raise fees for certain shoreline facilities beginning March 1. The Nashville District Real Estate Office reviews and updates these fees every five years.



Several fees including improved access, freshwater lines, electric lines, and water withdrawal will increase from $125 to $150 per year. Fees for marine railways will increase from $725 to $825 per year.



“As stewards of public lands, we must ensure that the public is appropriately compensated, as determined by Fair Market Appraisal for use of public lands,” said Michael Abernathy, Nashville District Real Estate Division chief. “The fees that are increasing are for utilities, such as electric lines, freshwater lines, and marine railways, requested in association with private dock & mowing permits. The details of this program are fully addressed in each lake’s Shoreline Management Plan, which is a public document.”



The Nashville District collects fees from adjacent landowners for support facilities in conjunction with private dock and moving permits. As part of the review and update of shoreline licenses, a Fair Market Value Assessment was conducted to determine the new fees.



The Shoreline License Program currently encompasses approximately 2,800 licenses on five of the Nashville District Lakes. These include Lake Barkley, Cheatham Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Center Hill Lake and Lake Cumberland.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps.)