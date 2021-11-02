Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10 ideas for your Soldier's next care package

    10 ideas for your Soldier's next care package

    Photo By 1st Lt. KEVIN LIVINGSTON | Sending and receiving mail is an integral part of a Soldier's military experience....... read more read more

    KUWAIT

    02.11.2021

    Courtesy Story

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    (Story by Spc. Mikaela Bolker, signal support systems specialist with Golf Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion)

    Sending and receiving mail is an integral part of a Soldier's military experience. During extended periods of time away from home, getting mail is one of the simple joys that brings familiarity and comfort to Soldiers and their families. After spending the past nine months deployed, I’ve learned lots of mail tips and tricks along the way. Today, I want to share them with you!

    Here are 10 mail ideas for your Soldier that are useful, unique, and thoughtful:

    1. Ask your Soldier to create a gift registry (such as Amazon Wish List). With a gift registry, Soldiers can add items they need at any time, specifying quantity, brand, and priority. Registry links can be set to public or private, and are easy to link on social media or send to inquiring family and friends. Additionally, some registries conveniently include the recipient’s address, which eliminates hassle for the sender.

    2. There’s nothing like Grandma’s cooking from halfway across the world. Homemade baked goods are a great way to physically remind your Soldier of home! The most successful way to send baked goods overseas is to make sure they are properly sealed. Use a vacuum-sealed bag (such as FoodSaver) to ensure maximum freshness.

    3. Snacks and Hygiene Products. Recommendations include hair ties, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, body wash, razors, baby wipes, and toothpaste/toothbrushes.

    4. Decorate! Put a personalized spin on your mail. Decorate the inside of care package boxes with designs, messages, pictures, and words of encouragement. Personally, the best box decoration I’ve seen had handprints from a Soldier’s kid finger-painted all over the inside of the box.

    5. Important tip! Make sure to wrap anything that could leak or spill in a plastic bag. Better safe than sorry.

    6. Seasonal items. Seasonal trinkets and goodies always make the holidays more festive. Examples include a mini Christmas tree, Halloween candy, and Easter eggs. Even overseas, Soldiers want to feel included in holidays and traditions back home.

    7. Pictures! Many Soldiers hang pictures of their family, friends, and pets on their walls, lockers, and around their workspace. A more intricate idea involving pictures is through a Flat Stanley spinoff: The Soldier buys a stuffed animal overseas, and then keeps a photo diary of their adventures with it. Each month, the Soldier sends these pictures back to their kids. Once the Soldier returns home, their kids receive the stuffed animal in person.

    8. Stationery. Sending stationery is a great way to encourage Soldiers to write letters home. Envelopes, stamps, paper, and pens/pencils are always in demand overseas. A pen is always needed in uniform; one can never have too many. Also, if your Soldier likes arts and crafts, consider sending them markers or colored pencils.

    9. Letters! There is nothing better than receiving a handwritten letter from loved ones after a long day at work. Alternately, consider sending a funny meme, comic, or quote instead.

    10. (Virtual) Gift Cards. Lastly, if you still aren’t sure what to get your Soldier, you can never go wrong with a gift card and some can also be sent via email.

    Please keep in mind that every Soldier and deployment is different, so make sure to ask about specifics once your Soldier arrives overseas.
    Hopefully this article gave you some new ideas, and happy mail-ing!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.11.2021 07:08
    Story ID: 388840
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10 ideas for your Soldier's next care package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Central Command

    Ohio National Guard

    CENTCOM

    helicopters

    28th Infantry Division

    Deploy

    Wisconsin National Guard

    Mail

    Nebraska National Guard

    28th CAB

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    Indiana National Guard

    28th Combat Aviation Brigade

    army aviation

    care package

    West Virginia National Guard

    postal

    628th Aviation Support Battalion

    aviators

    Helicopter

    Middle East

    mobilization

    mobilize

    Army

    aviation

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    aviator

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Army Central

    4-4 ARB

    PAARNG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    Michigan National Guard

    28th ID

    1-137th AHB

    628th ASB

    OHARNG

    ARCENT

    OKARNG

    New Jersey National Guard

    628

    NJARNG

    INARNG

    MIARNG

    WIARNG

    Operation Spartan Shield

    4-4

    104th Aviation Regiment

    WVARNG

    Operation Inherent Resolve

    CJTF-OIR

    1-137

    1-137th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    137th Aviation Regiment

    2-104

    2-104th GSAB

    Task Force Anvil

    2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion

    NEARNG

    TF Anvil

    28th ECAB

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    fly army

    Wings of Iron

    Roll on

    4-4th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion

    TAGS

    mail
    care package
    postal
    Operation Spartan Shield
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT