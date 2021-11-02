NCOs assigned to 405th AFSB critical to anticipating readiness at tactical point of need

Photo By Cameron Porter | During his visit to the Logistics Readiness Center-Italy’s Central Issue Facility...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | During his visit to the Logistics Readiness Center-Italy’s Central Issue Facility recently, Command Sgt. Major Kofie Primus, the command sergeant major of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, presented awards to some of the employees there. Pictured here, Carmela Tarditi, a CIF employee, receives her Five Years of Service Recognition certificate from Primus (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Guido Fermin) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Noncommissioned Officers are the foundation of our Army, the rock upon which the greatest fighting force the world has ever known is built upon. From the Revolutionary War to operations in Europe, Africa and Asia today, NCOs remain the consummate professionals and standard bearers for our Army.



Within the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, our NCOs – who are both agile and adaptive – play an integral role in leading the organization with an array of operational, planning and administrative tasks and responsibilities. Unlike serving in a conventional Army unit, duty at the 405th AFSB is considered a broadening assignment for our NCOs and offers them additional management skills and tool sets they can take with them when they return to the conventional Army.



The 405th AFSB’s NCOs play a critical part in operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities to deliver anticipatory readiness at the tactical point of need.



Our NCOs work closely with our officers and Army civilians as part of the staff at brigade and the battalion level. Understanding and operating within the commander’s intent while exercising mission command, our NCOs are directly responsible for ensuring the effective operation of the only forward-stationed field support brigade in support of Europe and Africa.



As the Army has changed and re-organized over the years, so too have the duties and responsibilities of the NCO. The NCOs in our Army today – this is especially true within the 405th AFSB – are far more educated than years past.



Our NCOs receive professional military and functional education opportunities that enhance their technical and tactical knowledge, and many seek personal development by attending civilian education institutions while simultaneously juggling the rigors and professional standards expected from an NCO assigned to the 405th AFSB.



The 405th AFSB’s mission demands much from its professional NCOs, a unique combination of active Army and Reserve. The Reserve NCOs, as Troop Unit Program Soldiers, serve with the 405th AFSB on what are usually one year tours.



Operationally, NCOs within the brigade organize and execute training, establish and modify standard operational procedures, set battle rhythms, standardize readiness, codify and prioritize investments, execute policies, develop transition plans, seek opportunities for interoperability and partnership, codify administrative requirements, and much more.



Based on their strategic and tactical experience from previous assignments and positions of responsibility, the NCOs within the 405th AFSB are purposely embedded into the planning processes to directly influence decision cycles.



The NCOs serving within the 405th AFSB have the responsibility to operate in a highly diverse, complex environment. Each NCO is expected to function at the most senior of levels, capable of executing mission command and making critical, timely decisions in support of brigade operations.



In fact, currently the 405th AFSB only has one NCO serving in the rank of sergeant, and in the very near future the brigade will send her to a promotion board and prepare her for the next level of responsibility.



We are very proud of Sgt. Callie Johnson who serves within the supply and logistics directorate at the headquarters. Like all the NCOs at the 405th AFSB, I expect great things from her and from my estimation she will deliver.



Junior leader development and talent management are extremely important components to Sgt. Johnson’s growth as an NCO as well as the growth of all our NCOs within the brigade. Our more senior NCOs constantly teach, coach and mentor Sgt. Johnson to ensure she progresses and continues to serve in positions of greater responsibility and management.



And serving as an NCO in the 405th AFSB is not a 9 to 5 job. Being a great leader is more than just what someone does during working hours. It's a lifestyle adopted and demonstrated by senior NCOs that is passed on to Junior NCOs and Officers.



Our NCOs live the Army Values and Warrior Ethos 24 hours a day. After all, being a professional NCO is a privilege for which few are chosen. As our Army and our nation moves forward and continues to adapt, our NCOs at the 405th AFSB and across the Army must continue to adapt, as well. History has shown that we will always need to maintain a strong, combat ready and professional NCO Corps. We must continue to build upon our foundation by setting and enforcing the standards.



From Sgt. Johnson to myself as the brigade’s command sergeant major – and every NCO assigned to the 405th AFSB – we must continue to reinforce the foundation of our Army as professionals, leaders and noncommissioned officers.



Leaders are not born. They are trained, shaped, coached, retrained, empowered and grown through tangible experiences and disciplined initiatives. As professional logisticians and leaders, our number one mission is supporting the warfighters.



The NCOs of the 405th AFSB provide a sphere of influence that stretches across the continent. Fom Romania to Belgium, the Netherlands to Italy, and Germany to multiple Army Prepositioned Stock sites throughout Europe – our NCOs are a critical component to building readiness in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Support the Warrior!



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and under the operational control of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, USAREUR-AF. The brigade is headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. Forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging the U.S. Army Materiel Command materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



(Commentary by Command Sgt. Maj. Kofie Primus, 405th ASFB Command Sergeant Major)