Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of Lent

WIESBADEN, Germany – Four Ash Wednesday services will be offered to the Wiesbaden garrison community on Feb. 17. Catholic services will be held at Hainerberg Chapel at 8 a.m.; Clay Chapel at 11:45 a.m.; and at Hainerberg Chapel at 6 p.m. One Protestant service will be held at Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.



For both Catholics and Protestants, Ash Wednesday is a solemn observance at the beginning of Lent. “It's a very somber service; the ashes symbolize mourning and the beginning of a fasting period,” said Chap. (Lt. Col.) Jeffrey Dillard, garrison chaplain. “They want to physically mark themselves to show this is a time of deep reflection.”



“If you see somebody with a cross of ashes on their head on the 17th of February,” Dillard said, “feel free to ask them what that means.” He continued, “If they made the decision to put it there, it means something to them and they probably are also doing it as an opportunity for others, too.”



During Lent, believers spend the six week period preparing for Easter, often through prayer, fasting or self-denial. “Have a conversation about why they put their trust in Jesus Christ,” Dillard said. “About how He gives them not only personal value, but meaning in this life and the life to come.”



Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those attending religious services must wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance. In addition, singing is prohibited.



For more information on Ash Wednesday and Easter services, visit the Religious Support Office Facebook page at Religious Support Office for USAG Wiesbaden | Facebook.