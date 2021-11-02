Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of Lent

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    02.11.2021

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Four Ash Wednesday services will be offered to the Wiesbaden garrison community on Feb. 17. Catholic services will be held at Hainerberg Chapel at 8 a.m.; Clay Chapel at 11:45 a.m.; and at Hainerberg Chapel at 6 p.m. One Protestant service will be held at Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.

