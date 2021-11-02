WIESBADEN, Germany – Four Ash Wednesday services will be offered to the Wiesbaden garrison community on Feb. 17. Catholic services will be held at Hainerberg Chapel at 8 a.m.; Clay Chapel at 11:45 a.m.; and at Hainerberg Chapel at 6 p.m. One Protestant service will be held at Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2021 03:32
|Photo ID:
|6516844
|VIRIN:
|021120-A-AB123-100
|Resolution:
|1280x720
|Size:
|316.1 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of Lent, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of Lent
LEAVE A COMMENT