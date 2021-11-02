Ash Wednesday services mark the beginning of Lent

WIESBADEN, Germany – Four Ash Wednesday services will be offered to the Wiesbaden garrison community on Feb. 17. Catholic services will be held at Hainerberg Chapel at 8 a.m.; Clay Chapel at 11:45 a.m.; and at Hainerberg Chapel at 6 p.m. One Protestant service will be held at Clay Chapel at 12:30 p.m.

